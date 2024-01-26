comscore Punahou is top D-I seed for girls state soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou is top D-I seed for girls state soccer

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 am
Defending champion Punahou is the No. 1 seed in the Motiv8/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships beginning Monday in Division I.

The Buffanblu (9-1) have given up two goals all season and earned the top spot after beating Kamehameha 4-0 on Wednesday to win the ILH title.

The ILH has won the past six Division I state titles since Pearl City ran the table in 2016.

The Chargers did not qualify this season, ending the longest active streak of consecutive appearances in the state tournament at 39 dating back to 1983.

OIA champion Campbell earned the No. 2 seed, followed by No. 3 seed Kamehameha-Maui and No. 4 seed Hilo.

KIF champion Kauai is the No. 1 seed in Division II after Pac-Five was originally seeded first. In corrected brackets released on Thursday, Kamehameha-Hawaii is the No. 2 seed and Kalani is the No. 3 seed.

The Wolfpack and Seabury Hall did not win league championships because not enough teams participated in their division of league play and are ineligible to be seeded in a state tournament per HHSAA rules.

Pac-Five still received a bye in Wednesday’s opening round and will begin tournament play in the quarterfinals on Thursday against the winner between Hawaii Prep and the Spartans.

All four semifinal matches and both championship games will be played at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

