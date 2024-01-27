Letter: Abide road limits, since speeding can be deadly

Regarding the letter, “Speed trap will keep tourist from returning” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 22): I live in California now, where we have people driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. If you want to drive 65 mph, stay in California (where that letter writer is from).

In October, four college students were killed in Malibu by a speeding driver. I lived on Kalanianaole Highway — a 35 mph highway that looks like a freeway. A man coming to my house was killed crossing the street.

People like that letter writer should stay home.

Robert Reimer

El Segundo, Calif.

