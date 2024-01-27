Letter: Align speed humps with repair work on potholes

With the many new speed humps, it is obvious that we have the capacity and know-how to patch a road properly. Unfortunately none of the humps line up with holes. Repaving seems way too complex for us. But can we simply apply our speed hump technology to large patches that actually is a long-term repair instead of just a spoonful of asphalt?

Tires are flattened in Kahaluu — and all the way to Haleiwa, people drive like they are drunk to avoid all the road issues. Sections in Kaaawa and Punaluu are at sea level with no rock barrier, so the road must be cleaned weekly and the Waikane Stream floods at every rain. And yet we do nothing.

Ryan Routh

Kaaawa

