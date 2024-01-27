Hill adds Meggs to Hawaii baseball coaching staff

Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill announced the addition of Lindsay Meggs as an assistant coach on Thursday. Meggs served as Washington head coach from 2010 to 2022, leading the Huskies to the 2018 College World Series.

Washington had 43 players selected in the MLB Draft during Meggs’ tenure, with 14 going in the top 10 rounds. He also coached five All-Americans and was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2014.

He announced his retirement in June 2022.

Prior to his tenure at Washington, Meggs coached three seasons at Indiana State, where he earned Missouri Valley Coach of the Year honors in his final season in 2009.

He also coached 13 seasons at Chico State, where he led the Wildcats to NCAA Division II titles in 1997 and 1999.

Meggs, a Bay Area native, was a four-year starting infielder for UCLA (1981-84). He was selected in the 15th round of the 1984 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Rainbow Wahine water polo opens with win

The Rainbow Wahine water polo team defeated Princeton in its home opener, winning 10-6 at in the Rainbow Invitational at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on Friday.

The fourth-ranked Rainbow Wahine (3-0) were led by Lucia Gomez de la Puente’s four goals. Gomez de la Puente scored three of the final four goals for the Rainbow Wahine to help seal the win over the ninth-ranked Tigers (0-1).

Gomez de la Puente’s first goal gave Hawaii some breathing room when Hawaii led 3-2, then she scored again before halftime to give the Wahine a 7-4 advantage at the break. After adding her third goal in the third period, she logged her final goal after Princeton closed to within 9-6 for the game’s final margin.