No. 4 Hawaii make things right in sweep at Purdue Fort Wayne

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team skipped a serve and pass practice Friday morning and instead opted for a classroom session to figure out how to be more efficient on offense.

It turns out the team is a quick study, as the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors hit .487 with only nine attacking errors in a 25-19, 25-19, 25-12 sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday night at Arnie Ball Court at Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Seniors Alaka‘i Todd and Spyros Chakas combined for 30 kills and both hit better than .500 for the match as UH raised its hitting percentage 132 points from Thursday’s four-set victory.

Todd had a career-high 16 kills in 25 swings in his return to the starting lineup and Chakas finished with 14 kills in 22 swings for Hawaii (5-1), which has won four straight.

“We really saw the guys implementing some of those things specifically and we played pretty clean,” Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said about the morning meeting. “Some of the errors there were really kind of fixable ones, so it was nice to get out there and play a pretty clean match.”

Freshman setter Tread Rosenthal had a match-high 37 assists and played all but the final three points. He was in on two of Hawaii’s seven blocks and also had three kills and one of four UH aces.

“He and I continue to have the conversation that he’s so talented, he kind of like wants to show everybody, me included, what he can do,” Wade said. “I’m saying I don’t need you to show me what you can do. I need you to make sure the ball gets hit hard. That’s your No. 1 objective, and so it’s an ongoing conversation. I thought he embraced that pretty well.”

Rosenthal got middle Guilherme Voss more involved in the offense, as Voss had five kills in 10 swings after taking nine swings in four sets on Thursday.

None of the sets were ever in doubt, as Hawaii’s largest deficit was 6-3 early in the first set.

Todd, back in the starting lineup at opposite, played the final six sets against the Mastadons (4-3) and had 28 kills in 43 swings with just three errors.

“Louis (Sakanoko) had the bulk of the reps all week with the ‘A’ side and I’ve said this a lot, maybe the best coach or teacher ever is the ‘B’ side of the bench,” Wade said. “What we’ve talked about with him is just a higher sense of urgency. He gets out there and kind of goes about his business, but when he plays with a sense of urgency and plays aggressive, he’s a whole lot better and we’ve seen that two nights in a row.”

Hawaii’s hitting percentage was at .500 after two sets when Wade brought in Keoni Thiim for Chaz Galloway at outside hitter to start the third set.

Galloway had three kills in six swings with six digs and a solo block and Thiim had three kills in seven swings with an ace.

Hawaii will drive to Muncie, Ind., today to play the final match of the road trip at No. 15 Ball State on Sunday.

UH lost both matches played in the Cardinals’ home arena in 2022 but was severely short-handed.

“It’s an opportunity to play a very good and established program on the road in a pretty meaningful nonconference match,” Wade said. “For us, the trip will not be a success unless we come home with a win. The two matches (against Purdue Fort Wayne) are nice wins to have but for us we need to get the third before we get home.”