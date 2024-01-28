comscore Letter: GOP would shame Reagan, Buckley | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: GOP would shame Reagan, Buckley

  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Upon observing the actions recently that have come out of the Republican Party, particularly the internal division and extreme partisanship among certain factions, I cannot help but point out the complete and utter mockery that Republicans have made of themselves. Using government shutdowns and even the debt ceiling, as was seen last May, as ways to push for party causes without bipartisanship is just irresponsible and disappointing.

I doubt this was the reality that visionaries, such as President Ronald Reagan or William F. Buckley Jr., envisioned for the Republican Party and conservative establishment. Oh, how ashamed those two would be if they could see the state of the party today.

Kala’e Kong

Pearl City

 

 

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Column: Ua noa anei ka inoa ‘Hawai‘i’?

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up