Letter: GOP would shame Reagan, Buckley

Upon observing the actions recently that have come out of the Republican Party, particularly the internal division and extreme partisanship among certain factions, I cannot help but point out the complete and utter mockery that Republicans have made of themselves. Using government shutdowns and even the debt ceiling, as was seen last May, as ways to push for party causes without bipartisanship is just irresponsible and disappointing.

I doubt this was the reality that visionaries, such as President Ronald Reagan or William F. Buckley Jr., envisioned for the Republican Party and conservative establishment. Oh, how ashamed those two would be if they could see the state of the party today.

Kala’e Kong

Pearl City