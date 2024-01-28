Letter: Mediocrity has let isles’ Dems run show

What columnist David Shapiro describes as “intentional ignorance” and University of Hawaii law professor, Randy Roth describes as “willful blindness” are not as “intentional” or “willful” as both men described (“Don’t let Hawaii lawmakers off with intentional ignorance,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 14).

Passivity and the acceptance of mediocrity is a part of our culture. This has allowed the Democrats to have a virtual stranglehold on this state for 70 years. Democracy depends on checks-and-balances, transparency and vigorous discourse on the issues of the day. We don’t have this.

When you have Democrats watching over Democrats, Democrats arguing with other Democrats, Democrats making deals with other Democrats behind closed doors, democracy doesn’t exist. This is a cultural issue that will remain for as long and as far as the eye can see.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai