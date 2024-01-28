Castle’s youth delivers OIA Division II crown

The Castle boys soccer team put on a show in the first half Saturday against Waipahu with freshmen playing starring roles.

Rider MacMillan scored two goals and had an assist, and fellow freshman Justin Katayama had a goal and an assist before halftime as Castle beat Waipahu 4-0 in the OIA Boys Division II Tournament final at Kapolei.

“We did very good. We were able to connect a lot of passes and give ourselves a lot of good shots on goal. We played very well,” Katayama said.

It was Castle’s third OIA championship, with the previous crowns coming in 1980 and 1991.

“I saw potential when we like first started tryouts and stuff. I knew we were going to win,” MacMillan said.

Castle, Waipahu and Leilehua will represent the OIA at the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys D-II State Championships. The eight-team tournament starts Feb. 8.

The Knights’ present and future look awfully bright for a team that starts five freshmen among a senior-less starting lineup.

“First day of tryouts, already big eye-opening play from the young boys and all of the freshmen really,” Castle coach Jordan Yahata said.

Katayama said: “There are a lot of freshmen and we all played together really well, really quickly. It’s been a good season.”

Castle picked up early-season victories over Kailua and Kalani, the teams that finished on top of the OIA East Division I standings. The Knights won their first three games, then came consecutives losses to Moanalua and Roosevelt. Castle regrouped and lost only once in its final seven games.

“We definitely started the season off on a high,” Yahata said. “We were 3-0 and we were feeling amazing. Then that first loss hit us and that humbled us a lot, so we had to figure out what pieces needed to be fixed.”

The Knights’ speed, skill level and ability to link passes were on full display in the first half against the Marauders.

Castle (7-3-2) went up 1-0 on Waipahu at 3:43 on Katayama’s goal off a perfect pass from MacMillan.

“Rider had a really good through ball through the middle to me, and I was able to put it away,” Katayama said.

The Knights nearly added to the lead in the 15th when Nainoa Perreira dribbled a shot off the right post.

Castle made it 2-0 at 19:21 on MacMillan’s goal off a rebound of Kekoa Tani’s shot.

The Knights struck again at 20:37 on Damon Turcios’ tap-in goal off an assist from Katayama.

Castle made it 4-0 on McMillan’s goal off a pass from Tani at 39:46.

Castle had nine shots on goal in the first half, while Waipahu (3-8-1) had zero.

“The defense really held it down back there throughout the season and today,” Yahata said of his team, which posted its seventh shutout of the season.

As far as the play of MacMillan and Katayama, Yahata said: “They created their own opportunities, they created opportunities for others. Very selfless players and they also can finish when needed.”