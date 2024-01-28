Kahuku on its way to state tournament

Artevia Wily-Ava was not happy on Saturday night.

The Kahuku girls basketball coach did smile, but only after a 72-34 win over Leilehua in the quarterfinal round of the OIA Division I girls basketball playoffs. The win sealed a berth in the state championships for Kahuku, the top seed out of the East.

Coach Wily-Ava couldn’t describe it as a superb performance.

“Yeah, I guess. I don’t know. No, not really. In the beginning, there was ball movement, but bodies weren’t moving. It’s a matter of them executing, remembering no matter what the score is sometimes, we still got to execute plays,” Ava-Wily said.

Tuisila Wily-Ava led the Lady Raiders’ balanced attack with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Posia Wily had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Senior Elisa Holakeituai chipped in 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field and 2-for-2 at the free-throw line. She also dished four assists. Freshman Tailele Wily-Ava finished with 10 points and three assists.

Kahuku (15-6 overall) will meet Radford, the second seed from the West, on Monday in the semifinal round at the Pearl City High School gym. Radford outlasted Kailua 48-39 on Friday.

“I don’t even know. I haven’t read up on them or watched anything of them. I just remember last year, four minutes into our game, they stalled,” Coach Wily- Ava said.

That won’t happen again thanks to the newly implemented 35-second shot clock. Her daughter, Tuisila, is low-key filled with confidence even though there won’t be time for a practice session before Monday’s semifinal.

“I just think we have to play our game, just like every other game. Play smart and listen to our coaches,” the junior guard-forward said.

The Lady Raiders went 11-0 during the regular season. Kahuku last won the OIA crown in 2020. Campbell has won the past two league titles.

Once Kahuku had a comfortable lead, there was a tendency to launch NBA-range 3-pointers instead of working inside out. Kahuku forced Leilehua into 27 turnovers. Sixth-ranked Kahuku jumped to a 23-2 lead and never looked back. Their wings and post players ran the floor from beginning to end.

“As long as everyone’s filling the lane, they’re good and that’s one of the biggest things we’re trying to tell them. When they come off the bench, just be ready. Stay ready and run, fill the lanes,” Ava-Wily said.

Dynasty Maunakea led Leilehua (8-5 overall) with 15 points. The Lady Mules didn’t press the Lady Raiders, and didn’t find their groove until the second quarter.

“I think they had the idea, coming to Kahuku at their home court where they beat everybody badly,” Mules coach Brian Canencia said. “We did pretty good in the second quarter and after that.”

Leilehua, the fourth-place team in the West, reached the quarterfinals after ousting Kalani 51-39 on Thursday. The Lady Mules will travel to Kailua on Monday in an elimination game. The winner earns a state-tournament berth.

“We just have to continue to work hard,” Coach Canencia said. “We’ll get some film on Kailua and get ready.”

The Lady Raiders were in sprint mode from the start, opening a 17-0 lead. Their patience and high-low passing against Leilehua’s 2-3 matchup zone added to the margin, which was 23-2 late in the first quarter.

The visiting Lady Mules got their first bucket on a corner 3 by Ava Canencia to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Kahuku then increased the lead to 32-8 during the second quarter, using halfcourt man-to-man defense and opportunistic fast breaks.

Makana Kamakeeaina played her first playoff game as a Lady Raider after transferring from Damien. She was in foul trouble much of the night, perhaps a bit excited.

“We’re ready. We worked hard for this, to get how far we are today. I think we’ve got it,” the 5-foot-11 sophomore said. “I feel like Coach Tavia really trusts me with my role on the team. She trusts me to box out, get rebounds, to always help the team out.”

ILH Boys

Le Jardin 67, Hawaii Baptist 58

University 56, Hanalani 37

Damien 48, Saint Louis II 41

Kamehameha II 64, ‘Iolani II 37

Punahou II 47, Maryknoll II 36

OIA Boys

Kalaheo 79, Kaiser 37

Kaimuki 59, Roosevelt 48

ILH Girls

Maryknoll 66, University 15

Kamehameha 61, Punahou 37

St. Andrew’s 51, Island Pacific 20