Mililani still rules in OIA boys soccer

The Mililani boys soccer team relied on a change of formations to change its fortunes Saturday against Campbell.

Caleb Ishizaka found the back of the net and assisted on Kalen Toguchi’s goal in the second half as Mililani beat Campbell 2-0 in the OIA Boys Division I Tournament final at Kapolei.

The Trojans won their third consecutive OIA title, all under coach Steve McGehee. Mililani has won 19 championships overall.

“It’s a new team every year,” McGehee said. “So as much as it’s three in a row, it’s one for this group.”

Mililani will receive a first-round bye at the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys D-I State Championships, which start Feb. 5. Campbell, Kapolei, Kailua, Pearl City and Kalani also will represent the OIA at the 12-team tournament.

“Obviously, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Toguchi said. “We have a really good team, we have a lot of talent. Our coaches always tell us it’s just about the mentality. We have to go out there and be ready to take whatever we have to take because we have targets on our backs.”

Mililani switched from a 4-3-3 formation in the first half to a more offensive 3-5-2 formation against Campbell, according to Ishizaka.

Mililani broke through at 50:53 on Ishizaka’s goal off an assist from Skyler Vail, who dribbled away from Campbell players on the right side and crossed to a wide-open Ishizaka near the top of the penalty box. Ishizaka controlled the ball on the run, made a quick touch and fired a left-footed shot into the right side of the goal.

“It was a cross-field pass and I didn’t even beat the defender,” Ishizaka said. “I just saw the goalie and I just took it wide with my left foot and just slid it bottom-right.”

The Trojans put the game away at 72:58 on Toguchi’s header goal off a cross from Ishizaka.

“Most of the credit goes to Caleb for finding me at that back post and I just tapped it in with the header,” Toguchi said.

Campbell (9-2-2) has never won an OIA title. The Sabers stymied the Trojans in the first half primarily with goalkeeper Kaeden Tunupopo making solid saves.

“I’m so proud of them,” Campbell coach Leonard Ancheta said of his team. “Everybody labeled this game ‘David vs. Goliath.’ We’re the underdogs and we didn’t play like underdogs.”

Mililani (13-0-0) has outscored opponents 89-1 this season. The only goal allowed by the Trojans came in a 4-1 victory over Pearl City on Dec. 21. That result and a 3-0 victory over Kapolei in an OIA semifinal game Thursday were the closest games for Mililani prior to Saturday.

“That’s where the credit really lies,” McGehee said of his team’s defense. “You win games with offense, you win championships with defense. That’s really where it was today. They’ve been like that all season long.”

Mililani nearly scored in the 22nd when Mau Uiagalelei sent an arching pass from the left side into the box and Tayeden Lau’s header went just wide left.

The Trojans got close again in the 30th when Parker Patterson gave a nifty pass across to Vail, who fired a shot that was saved on a diving effort by Tunupopo.

Mililani nearly broke through in the 40th when Patterson crossed to Vail, whose header was batted over the crossbar by a leaping Tunupopo.

Mililani dominated possession before halftime and held a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.

“Frustrating, but we had some good looks and had our chances, so we knew we would get looks again in the second half and we came through in the end,” McGehee said.

After Ishizaka’s goal, the Trojans nearly added to the lead when Tyler Cole Tamashiro’s shot was caught by Tunupopo, who was forced to leap for the ball.

In the 69th, the Trojans’ Toguchi had his shot attempt smothered by Tunupopo, who came way off his line to make the save.

On Dec. 29, Mililani beat Campbell 4-0.