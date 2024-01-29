Peterson’s Upland Farm closing after 114 years in business

Peterson’s Upland Farm in Wahiawa has announced it will be closing after 114 years in business.

In social media posts over the weekend, the multi-generational, family-run farm announced it would be winding down its poultry operations and egg sales in the coming months.

“We are grateful to the community for your support,” said the farm in its post. “We want to thank our loyal customers, many of whom we have known for generations. Our family would also like to thank our dedicated employees who have worked alongside our family over the years in helping us provide farm fresh, quality eggs.”

The company said there would be new farm hours during the transition, which will be updated on its website and Facebook page.

“The Peterson Ohana would like to express our sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve you,” said the post. “As always, we encourage you to support other local farms!”

On its website, the company posted a message saying “A Hui Hou” and said it would be winding down its eggs sales “as we transition to retirement.”

The company said it anticipated eggs would be available through February. Supplies of manure, T-shirts, mugs and tote bags from the farm should be available beyond February.

Peterson’s Upland Farms at 141 Dole St. is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.