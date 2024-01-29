Letter: Broken Kaimana shower big waste of public funds

The letter concerning the disrepair of the shower at Kaimana Beach is just another example of the gross waste of our public funds (“Kaimana Beach shower unusable 3 months later,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25) — $500,000! Where was the project and financial oversight? Who is responsible for this? We can start with the person holding the scissors at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Richard Ames

Haleiwa

