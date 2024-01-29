Letter: Low ridership, high costs call for rail’s wind-down

According to official ridership numbers, our wonderful train is running 95% empty (“Council approves federal agreement to fund rail,” Star-Advertiser Jan. 25). December ridership totaled 85,000, with about 2,313 train trips during the month, carrying an average of 37 people in each train, which has a capacity of 800 passengers.

Initially the city projected 10,000 daily ridership during this first phase — but we are getting 3,000, with a declining trend.

Based on December numbers: 385 hours of monthly operation, six trains per hour, 2,313 total train trips/month, 85,000 total riders, 37 riders per train, 800 train capacity, 95% empty.

These numbers show that rail is a complete failure, and will not improve much when construction is completed, at $2 billion more, seven years from now. The only logical conclusion is to stop the madness, award no further contracts and halt construction at Iwilei. Consider extending the route only if ridership improves.

Dennis Callan

Punchbowl

