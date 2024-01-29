2 House bills push for nuclear energy in Hawaii

Bills in the state House would pave the way for a nuclear power plant in Hawaii — a prospect that seems to run counter to rights in the state Constitution ensuring a “clean and healthful environment.”

House Bill 1516, introduced by state Rep. Cory Chun (D, Pearl City-­Waipahu-Waikele), would establish a nuclear energy commission within the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to study the potential benefits of nuclear energy in Hawaii.

Chun said it’s not a new concept to Hawaii, even though the idea has not gotten far.

“I honestly think it’s a fear of nuclear energy,” he said.

Chun called nuclear energy the “only energy source” that can reduce carbon and achieve a carbon­-free future, despite challenges such as nuclear waste and high upfront costs.

State Rep. Elijah Pierick (R, Royal Kunia-Waipahu-­Honouliuli) also introduced HB 1741, which proposes an amendment to the Hawaii Constitution to allow construction of a nuclear power plant without prior legislative approval.

Article XI, Section 8 of the state Constitution requires two-thirds votes in both the House and Senate to allow construction of nuclear fission power plants in Hawaii.

HB 1741 would repeal Section 8 of the Constitution and allow nuclear energy to be more accessible, although Pierick acknow­ledged that the bill has little chance of passing.

As of last week the bill had been referred to two House committees: Finance and Energy and Environmental Protection.

“Some of the chairs are small-minded, and they don’t think innovative like this,” Pierick said. “I don’t think this bill is going to get a hearing.”

Pierick said reducing the cost of energy in the state would be his ultimate goal.

According to both Pierick and Chun, Hawaii has significantly higher energy costs compared with other states. “What we need to do as legislators is introduce legislation that will reduce the cost of living, which includes electricity,” Pierick said. “Nuclear energy is the way to get there.”

Article XI, Section 9 of the Hawaii Constitution states that each person has the right to a “clean and healthful environment.”

Wayne Tanaka, director of Sierra Club of Hawaii — an organization working to advance climate solutions and protect Hawaii’s land — said the Sierra Club strongly opposes nuclear power as a solution to Hawaii’s energy needs.

“We’ve had nuclear power plants for just under several years now, and we’ve already seen over 30 significant malfunctions and disasters, including the Fukushima incident,” Tanaka said.

A 2011 earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami that flooded the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant reactors. Over 22,000 people were killed, including over 3,500 linked directly to the nuclear plant’s catastrophe.

“I don’t think we should be contemplating the creation of a similar situation for future generations by jumping onto this solution of nuclear power,” Tanaka said.

Producing nuclear energy costs two to six times more than wind and solar energy, Tanaka said. Just building a nuclear plant would be “extremely expensive.”

“Anything other than oil would be a cheaper alternative, but developing nuclear plants would be in many ways more expensive, and the costs of dealing with something happening would be astronomical,” Tanaka said.

The process of constructing a nuclear plant includes bringing fuel and reactor materials to Hawaii, Tanaka said.

Additional challenges include finding the right location, engineering and architecture to guard against rising sea levels, extreme weather events and natural disasters like earthquakes and fires.

A disaster at a potential nuclear plant could further contaminate Oahu’s underground water supply, which has already been contaminated by a series of fuel leaks at the Navy’s Red Hill facility, Tanaka said.