Rainbow Wahine win Jeff Simon Regatta

The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine sailing team prevailed at the Jeff Simon Regatta hosted by UC San Diego this past weekend, winning the regatta for the third straight year.

Two UH squads competed against a field of five other schools. Mercy Tangredi, Morgan Carew, Vivian Bonsager and Anna Kalabukhova manned the top crew, tallying a regatta-low 16 points. Tangredi and Carew won four of their six races on Saturday.

Martha Schuessler, Peyton Lieser, Malia Johnson and Stella Taherian competed with the second team, losing only to their fellow Rainbow Wahine sailors. The UH second team scored 23 points to finish in second place UC Santa Barbara.

The Rainbow Wahine will head to Redwood City, Calif., for the Byrson Women’s Intersectional on Feb. 17-18.