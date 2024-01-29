Scoreboard – January 29, 2024

Calendar
Today
BASKETBALL
ILH boys, Varsity III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.
ILH girls, Varsity I: single-elimination tournament, No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed winner vs. No. 1 seed, time/site TBD. Varsity II: Mid-Pacific vs. University, 5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Maryknoll at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: playoff, if needed.
OIA girls, Division I Tournament: Semifinals at Pearl City, Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.; Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: Game 8 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m. at higher seed; Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 6 p.m. at higher seed.
OIA girls, Division II Tournament: Third place, Game 4 loser vs Game 3 loser, 6 p.m. at higher seed.
SOCCER
Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division I State Championships: First Round, Kapolei at Waiakea, 2 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium; Kaiser at Mililani, 6 p.m.; Waipahu at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.
ILH boys, Varsity I: single-elimination tournament, No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed, time/site TBD; No. 6 seed vs. No. 3 seed, time/site TBD. Varsity II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; University at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.
ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II/Varsity III: single-elimination tournament, time/site TBD.
SOCCER
ILH boys: Division I, Mid-Pacific at Punahou; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani. Division II, Le Jardin vs. Damien at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 5; Pac-Five at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m.
BASKETBALL
UH WBB Schedule
(Record 10-8, 7-2 Big West)
Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Hilo (exb.) W, 67-39
Nov. 8 at Stanford L, 40-87
Nov. 11 at Santa Clara L, 51-62
Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco W, 65-51
Nov. 19 vs. Idaho L, 40-50
Nov. 24 vs. Air Force L, 51-54
Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State W, 58-46
Nov. 26 vs. Washington L, 41-58
Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State W, 73-47
Dec. 21 at UCLA L, 46-85
Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton! W, 59-49
Jan. 4 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 67-43
Jan. 6 vs. Cal St. Northridge! W, 67-38
Jan. 11 at UC Irvine! W, 56-49
Jan. 13 at UC Riverside! L, 58-66
Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State! W, 68-55
Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego! W, 64-52
Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara! L 53-65
Jan. 27 at Cal Poly! W 63-59
Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m.
Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.
Feb. 10 at UC Davis! noon
Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.
Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.
Feb. 24 at Long Beach State! 1 p.m.
Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.
March 2 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.
March 7 at Cal State Northridge! 4 p.m.
March 9 at CSU Bakersfield! noon
The Big West tournament is March 13-16
at Henderson, Nev.
Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan
Sheriff Center
#—Bank of Hawaii Classic
@—Rainbow Wahine Showdown
!—Big West game
