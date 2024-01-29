comscore Scoreboard – January 29, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard – January 29, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 8:45 pm
Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: single-elimination tournament, No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed winner vs. No. 1 seed, time/site TBD. Varsity II: Mid-Pacific vs. University, 5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Maryknoll at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: playoff, if needed.

OIA girls, Division I Tournament: Semifinals at Pearl City, Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.; Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: Game 8 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m. at higher seed; Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 6 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA girls, Division II Tournament: Third place, Game 4 loser vs Game 3 loser, 6 p.m. at higher seed.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division I State Championships: First Round, Kapolei at Waiakea, 2 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium; Kaiser at Mililani, 6 p.m.; Waipahu at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

ILH boys, Varsity I: single-elimination tournament, No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed, time/site TBD; No. 6 seed vs. No. 3 seed, time/site TBD. Varsity II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; University at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II/Varsity III: single-elimination tournament, time/site TBD.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Division I, Mid-Pacific at Punahou; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani. Division II, Le Jardin vs. Damien at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 5; Pac-Five at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

BASKETBALL

UH WBB Schedule

(Record 10-8, 7-2 Big West)

Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Hilo (exb.) W, 67-39

Nov. 8 at Stanford L, 40-87

Nov. 11 at Santa Clara L, 51-62

Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco W, 65-51

Nov. 19 vs. Idaho L, 40-50

Nov. 24 vs. Air Force L, 51-54

Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State W, 58-46

Nov. 26 vs. Washington L, 41-58

Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State W, 73-47

Dec. 21 at UCLA L, 46-85

Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton! W, 59-49

Jan. 4 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 67-43

Jan. 6 vs. Cal St. Northridge! W, 67-38

Jan. 11 at UC Irvine! W, 56-49

Jan. 13 at UC Riverside! L, 58-66

Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State! W, 68-55

Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego! W, 64-52

Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara! L 53-65

Jan. 27 at Cal Poly! W 63-59

Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 at UC Davis! noon

Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Long Beach State! 1 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

March 2 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

March 7 at Cal State Northridge! 4 p.m.

March 9 at CSU Bakersfield! noon

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

  Sheriff Center

#—Bank of Hawaii Classic

@—Rainbow Wahine Showdown

!—Big West game

