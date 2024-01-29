Television and radio – January 29, 2024

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Clippers at Cavaliers
|2 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Clippers at Cavaliers
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Suns at Heat
|2:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|76ers at Trail Blazers
|5 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA G-LEAGUE
|Iowa Wolves at South Bay Lakers
|5 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
|Duke at Virginia Tech
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Boston University at Holy Cross
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Houston at Texas
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Boston University at Holy Cross
|11 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Georgia at Auburn
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|LSU at Mississippi State
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: OIA Girls, division I tournament
|First Semifinal, Teams TBA
|5:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Second Semifinal, Teams TBA
|7:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Predators at Senators
|2 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240
|93*
|SOCCER
|Africa Cup: Cape Verde vs. Mauritania
|6:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Italian Women: Juventus vs. Fiorentina
|6:53 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Africa Cup: Senegal vs. Ivory Coast
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Tuesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Pacers at Celtics
|2:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|76ers at Warriors
|5 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
|South Carolina at Tennessee
|1:30 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|Boston University at Northeastern
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221
|73
|Marquette at Villanova
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|North Carolina at Georgia Tech
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Texas Tech at TCU
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|VCU at St. Bonaventure
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Iowa at Indiana
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Syracuse at Boston College
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|261
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|3:30 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|Seton Hall at DePaul
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Oklahoma State at Kansas
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Miami at NC State
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|San Diego State at Colorado State
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Louisville at Clemson
|4 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|261
|Fresno State at UNLV
|6 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Football
|2024 Senior Bowl Practice
|5:30 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|2024 Senior Bowl Practice
|8 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Blue Jackst at Blues
|3 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240
|93*
|SOCCER
|Africa Cup: Mali vs. Burkina Faso
|6:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic: Uruguay vs. Peru
|9:45 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Africa Cup: Morocco vs. South Africa
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
|10:15 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|CONMEBOL Pre-Olym.: Chile vs. Argentina
|12:45 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Montpellier
|8 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin
|9 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|ILH girls bkb: Teams TBA
|5:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Tuesday
|TIME
|STATION
|No local radio sporting events scheduled.
Sports | TV Radio
Television and radio – January 29, 2024
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.