Television and radio – January 29, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – January 29, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 8:48 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Clippers at Cavaliers 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Clippers at Cavaliers 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Suns at Heat 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
76ers at Trail Blazers 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA G-LEAGUE
Iowa Wolves at South Bay Lakers 5 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
Duke at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Boston University at Holy Cross 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Houston at Texas 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Boston University at Holy Cross 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Georgia at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
LSU at Mississippi State 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
BASKETBALL: OIA Girls, division I tournament
First Semifinal, Teams TBA 5:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
Second Semifinal, Teams TBA 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
HOCKEY: NHL
Predators at Senators 2 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*
SOCCER
Africa Cup: Cape Verde vs. Mauritania 6:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Italian Women: Juventus vs. Fiorentina 6:53 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Africa Cup: Senegal vs. Ivory Coast 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
 
Tuesday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Pacers at Celtics 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
76ers at Warriors 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
South Carolina at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Boston University at Northeastern 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
Marquette at Villanova 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
North Carolina at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Texas Tech at TCU 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
VCU at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Iowa at Indiana 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Syracuse at Boston College 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261
Mississippi State at Ole Miss 3:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Seton Hall at DePaul 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Oklahoma State at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Miami at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
San Diego State at Colorado State 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Louisville at Clemson 4 p.m. ACC NA/251 261
Fresno State at UNLV 6 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 6 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Football
2024 Senior Bowl Practice 5:30 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
2024 Senior Bowl Practice 8 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
HOCKEY: NHL
Blue Jackst at Blues 3 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*
SOCCER
Africa Cup: Mali vs. Burkina Faso 6:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic: Uruguay vs. Peru 9:45 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Africa Cup: Morocco vs. South Africa 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Newcastle 10:15 a.m. USA 29/555 123
CONMEBOL Pre-Olym.: Chile vs. Argentina 12:45 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Montpellier 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Montpellier; WTA Hua Hin 9 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
ILH girls bkb: Teams TBA 5:30 p.m. 1500-AM
 
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
No local radio sporting events scheduled.
