Warriors kick off spring training today

The Hawaii football team is getting an early start with today’s first practice of spring training at the Ching Complex.

“Why not?” said head coach Timmy Chang, whose Rainbow Warriors are expected to open the season on Aug. 24 against a still-to-be-determined opponent. Oregon pulled out of the “week zero” game against the Warriors.

With the 15th — and final — spring practice expected around Feb. 24, the Warriors will have nine weeks of offseason strength and conditioning training through the end of the semester, Chang said.

“We’ll get a lot of lifting on the back end, a lot of getting stronger and faster,” Chang said. “It’s the best way to set up our development and growth.”

Chang also indicated the early start will provide ample recovery time for players who suffer injuries during spring training.

Chang has altered the coaching staff’s composition. Dan Morrison, who previously coached at UH for nine seasons through the 2008 Sugar Bowl, has been hired as co-offensive coordinator, pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Anthony Arceneaux, a Saint Louis School alumnus who most recently was Nevada’s receivers coach, will coach the running backs.

Dennis Thurman, whose lengthy career included stints as defensive coordinator with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, will call the Warriors’ defensive plays and also coach the cornerbacks.

Jeff Reinebold was hired to coach the defensive tackles, the same position he held with the Warriors in 2006 and 2007.

The vacancies were created when UH did not renew the expiring contracts of co-offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena and cornerbacks coach Steve Irvine. Keiki Misipeka, who coached the running backs the past two seasons, will fill a role equivalent to a general manager’s.

Chang said he will continue calling the offensive plays, although he also will try to be more involved in all aspects of the program. “I’ll be everywhere a head coach needs to be,” Chang said.

Chang said the run-and-shoot will remain as the base offense, but there will be other schemes incorporated.

“When you look at the run-and-shoot, there’s some evolution to it, like anything else,” said Chang, who was a record-setting quarterback in June Jones’ version in the early 2000s. “It’s different. Coverages are different. Philosophies are different in how they’re trying to stop and attack you, and how you want to attack a defense. You have to have answers. What we have done is give ourselves answers.”

In the 3-1 finish to last season, the Warriors used some of the Air Raid’s spread schemes. Chang said tight end Devon Tauaefa will have a larger role as a receiver. “What I love about Devon is he goes out there and makes plays,” Chang said.

Oakie Salavea, Travion Williams and 2024 signee Frank Abreu also will be used as tight ends. “Longer, quick bodies who can run always help,” Chang said. “It’s part of the counterbalance to give us options.”

Chang said he expects continued improvement from quarterback Brayden Schager, who returned for a fourth season after initially entering the transfer portal. “It’s good he’s part of our program,” Chang said. “He’ll have a chance to be pretty special. I look forward to working with him again. And having Dan (Morrison), as well.”

Micah Alejado, who graduated a semester early from Bishop Gorman High to enroll at UH this semester; Jake Farrell, and John-Keawe Sagapolutele also will compete at quarterback. “The room doesn’t have a lot of quarterbacks, but you’ve got some good ones,” Chang said.

The Warriors lost two starting offensive linemen when left tackle Josh Atkins transferred to Arizona State and center Eliki Tanuvasa completed his eligibility. Christian Perry, who signed in December; Ka‘ena DeCambra and James Milovale will compete at left tackle. Left guard Sergio Muasau and Ethan Spencer will get a shot at center this spring.

Wideout Dekel Crowdus, a Kentucky transfer who enrolled at UH last week, will add more speed to the four-wide offense. Crowdus reportedly can run 100 meters in 10.6 seconds.

“I’m excited,” Chang said of spring training. “But it’s one day at a time.”

