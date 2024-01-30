Letter: Protests critical of Israel lack news coverage

It is interesting that neither the Star-Advertiser nor Civil Beat published any kind of story on Sunday’s Solidarity March for Peace in Waikiki, although the Star-Advertiser did include photos of what appeared to be a sizable gathering. Protests and rallies involving criticism of the United States or the state of Hawaii almost never fail to receive media attention — as they should in a free society — yet somehow the outcry against the Israeli government and its war on Palestinians is treated almost like sedition.

Why is that? Do the media actually believe that protesting an inhumane slaughter is tantamount to a hate crime against Jewish people? Perhaps if they and others attended and listened to the speeches, music and poetry, they would understand this protest for what it is.

Jonathan Osorio

Wahiawa

