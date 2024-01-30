Letter: Protests should target brutal Hamas, not Israel

A boisterous group of protesters marched in the street and disrupted the peace on Sunday as they passed by recognized tourist locations on Ala Moana Boulevard. Disturbing the peace occurs when a person or group infringes on someone’s right to peace. Disrupting the flow of traffic was not the only inconvenience. The protesters were shouting antisemitic slogans.

The front-line protesters displayed a large banner of “end the occupation.” The only occupiers are the members of Hamas. The Jewish people and government of Israel are not occupying Gaza. This falsehood is fanning the flames of antisemitism, and this demonstration was obviously given a permit to protest the day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

If civilized (as well as despotic) countries around the world had reined in Hamas on Oct. 7, the hostages would have been released and war would have been short-lived.

Emanuel C. Perlman

Ala Moana

