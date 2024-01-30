Letter: Speaker needs to prove support for campaign bill

Here’s how the public campaign financing bill is going to go: There will be lots of public support by House Speaker Scott Saiki and other elected representatives, and then somehow the bill will die in committee and no one will ever tell us why beyond some vague “there wasn’t support for it” comments. Prove me wrong, Mr. Saiki.

Shari Sprague

Manoa Valley

