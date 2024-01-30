Bring on the bao

“My partners and I agreed that we would name it (the food truck) after my partner’s son, as a reminder to us that we invested in the food truck business to give back to our children and community,” he says.

Customers can choose from a variety of bao buns with different fillings. Options include spicy garlic chili butter crab ($15) and chicken chipotle ($15). All baos come with arugula, microgreens and a side of sidewinder fries.

“The chicken chipotle is one of my favorites,” McClaverty says. “I prepare a deep-fried, seasoned chicken thigh served with sliced pickles, marinated ponzu jalapeño and top it off with chipotle aioli sauce, crispy fried onions and microgreens.”

Crispy pork belly sisig ($15) is a customer favorite.

“This Filipino-inspired dish consists of chopped, crispy, deep-fried lechon sauteed with onions, jalapeños and a citrus soy sauce,” Mc-Claverty says.

While you’re at the truck, don’t pass on the loaded sidewinder fries ($13).

“These french fries have a unique look to them,” McClaverty says. “They’re coated with my special butter, then topped with shredded crab, Sriracha aioli, kabayaki sauce, crispy fried onions and chopped parsley.”

Rux Food Truck is at Residence Inn by Marriott Oahu Kapolei on Wednesdays and Saturdays. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@ruxfoodtruck).

Rux Food Truck

Residence Inn by Marriott Oahu Kapolei

731 Kunehi St., Kapolei

Instagram: @ruxfoodtruck

How to order: In person or pre-order via Instagram direct message

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted