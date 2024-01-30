Purely pumpkin

Not sure what to do with that can of pumpkin puree leftover from the holidays? Short on time to prepare dinner? This quick and easy one-pot recipe addresses both issues. You probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry.
This soup leaves a velvety feel in your mouth. The addition of lime juice and lime zest give it a bright citrus taste. It may make repeat appearances in your kitchen.
Quick Pumpkin and Black Bean Soup
Ingredients:
* 1 teaspoon ground cumin
* 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree
* 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
* 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk
* 1 cup vegetable broth
* 4 tablespoons chopped cilantro, divided
* 3 teaspoons fresh lime juice
* 3/4 teaspoon lime zest
* Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
Heat a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high. Add cumin; stir 30 seconds. Add pumpkin puree, beans, coconut milk, broth and 3 tablespoons cilantro.† Bring soup to boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer 3 minutes. Mix in lime juice and zest. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle soup into bowls; sprinkle with remaining cilantro.
Serves 4.
The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/ hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.
