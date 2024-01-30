Police seek man in white van who chased child

Honolulu police are looking for a man driving a white van who allegedly tried to capture a Mililani Mauka Elementary student Friday, according to the state Department of Education.

On Monday the Honolulu Police Department warned the public about a spate of “strangers approaching juveniles in the Mililani area,” according to a post on the department’s social media accounts.

“Over the weekend HPD received separate reports of strangers approaching juveniles in the Mililani area,” according to the post. “The investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call police.

“Never talk to strangers. Pay attention to your surroundings. Travel in a group when possible, be a good witness,” the post said. “If you’re in danger call 911. Report any suspicious persons or activities as soon as possible.”

On Monday a letter was sent to the parents, faculty and staff at Mililani Mauka Elementary noting that the “safety and well-being of our students is a top priority and we are committed to providing a secure campus.”

“As part of our commitment to keeping you informed, we are letting you know that our administration was made aware of an off-campus safety incident that occurred this past Friday, after school at approximately 2:30 p.m.,” read the note, authored by Principal Kyle Shimabukuro. “A student reported they were biking home from school along Koolani Drive when an unidentified man driving a white van approached the student, got out of the vehicle, and proceeded to chase the student on foot. The student was fortunately able to get away and got home safely. The Honolulu Police Department was notified and an investigation is underway.”

“In light of this incident and a recent alleged kidnapping in the Mililani community, we encourage you to continue to speak to your child regarding measures to stay safe.”