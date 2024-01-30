Prosecuting attorney investigating Thursday’s shooting by police officer

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney is investigating Thursday’s fatal shooting by a police officer in Makaha while the Hono­lulu Police Department also works to determine whether the man was armed when he lunged at officers.

A Honolulu officer fatally shot the man twice in the chest after he reportedly lunged at officers after brandishing a knife and refusing to get off of Farrington Highway.

The Department of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity Wednesday.

“The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney investigates all use of deadly force by police officers,” said Brooks Baehr, department spokesperson. “As in other matters, we do not discuss the status of ongoing investigations.”

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, police were called about a male pedestrian running onto Farrington Highway near Moua Street. The two responding officers found a man walking in the middle of the highway with traffic passing around him. According to police dispatch logs, officers responded to a call of an aggravated assault complaint in the area fronting 84-686 Farrington Highway.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics also responded and, at about 11:05 a.m., “assisted with the death pronouncement of the patient … after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful,” according to EMS.

The officers were not physically injured, and are receiving counseling and support from HPD.

The officers have 23 and 19 years of service, respectively, and are on administrative leave, protocol after shootings by officers.

The administrative and criminal investigation are ongoing.

The man threw what police believe to be a 2- to 3-inch knife at the officers before he charged. Police think he was armed when he rushed officers, but that is part of the probe.

The man was known to police but not in that area. He was carrying a black briefcase with him when he was walking on the highway, and at one point a bus had to drive on the shoulder to avoid him.