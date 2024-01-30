Girls basketball Top 10: Kamehameha-Hawaii makes its move in BIIF

Kamehameha-Hawaii came up with a 49-48 win over Waiakea, the Warriors’ second win over a ranked opponent in the past two weeks.
It is also the first time KS-Hawaii, a Division II girls basketball program, has gone unbeaten in BIIF regular-season play. Keanu Huihui, a 6-foot signee with UH Hilo, scored 20 points and Maela Honma tallied 18 for D-II KS-HawaiI.
“I’m still in shock. Last year, a goal of mine was to better myself as a player and leader, but this year I have more of a team goal. Our team has so much hustle and heart. I’m just so proud of my team,” Huihui said.
“This feels darn great,” Honma added. “We’re learning to play smarter and play as a team. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
The Warriors remained at No. 8 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10, closing the gap with powerhouse Maryknoll.
The panel of coaches and media posted nine first-place votes for four-time defending state champion ‘Iolani. The Raiders played Kamehameha on Monday in the ILH’s round-two title game at ‘Iolani.
Also on Monday, the OIA and BIIF resumed playoff action.
The championship games for both leagues are scheduled for Wednesday.
Two certainties of late have been explosive numbers by Hawaii Prep guard Brooke Samura and Lahainaluna guard Lola Donez. Samura continued her torrid scoring and playmaking, pumping in 43 points in HPA’s 47-39 win over Kohala. The senior is averaging 37 points per game.
Donez sparked No. 9 Lahainaluna over King Kekaulike, 81-42, with 43 points of her own. The Cal signee is averaging nearly 28 points per game in league play. The Lady Lunas closed out regular-season play on Monday with another game against King Kekaulike.
Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser
