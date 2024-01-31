Letter: Expect opposition to easing billboard ban

State Sen. Glenn Wakai said that he expects opposition to Senate Bill 3197 — allowing billboard and other large messaging signs in the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District — to come from The Outdoor Circle. Indeed, he should expect opposition to come from every aware individual who loves the natural beauty of Hawaii, and who profoundly thanks The Outdoor Circle for holding the line over these many years.

Just think for a moment how billboards deface, and primarily, for the purpose of satiating greed. Then, think how the beauty of Hawaii is enhanced by keeping the blight of billboards out of Hawaii.

Let the opposition to SB 3197, be loud and clear: No defacing billboards in Hawaii, period.

Betsy (Elizabeth) Connors

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter