Letter: Experienced nurses are needed to help new ones

The University of Hawaii, the state’s only public higher education system, plays an important role in workforce development. It helps Hawaii’s hospitals and other health care organizations fill the demand for nurses.

However, new nurses need on-the-job mentoring by experienced nurses. That’s why we should all be concerned about the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children nurses’ strike.

Kapiolani Medical Center should pay attention to the nurses’ concerns regarding nurse-to-patient ratios, and resolve this issue as soon as possible, so patients can receive continuity of care from nurses they trust, and the younger nurses can receive the mentoring they need.

We hope Kapiolani does the right thing and does its part to keep nurses in Hawaii, instead of adding to the migration of Hawaii residents to other states.

Christian Fern

University of Hawaii Professional Assembly, Manoa

