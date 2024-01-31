Letter: Public campaign funding boosts good government

Hooray for House Speaker Scott Saiki. He is listening to the will of the people and supporting public campaign financing.

The bill will free our legislators to vote for the well-being of citizens, not the well-being of their special interest donors. The bill is needed to curb the temptation of corruption. It provides an avenue for younger, more diverse candidates to compete without begging family, friends and special interests for donations.

These bills, Senate Bill 2381and House Bill 2321, were recommended by the Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct in our state government. Let your state senator and House representative know you support good government and support public funding of campaigns.

Kay A. DeWeese

Haleiwa

