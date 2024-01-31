Letter: Use new ideas to spark more rail ridership

The use of Skyline is declining, but like any new product, more needs to be done to advertise and create opportunities to ride and experience it. The opening days of “free” rides were insufficient. Skyline will need to have a few “free” weekends to offer a greater exposure to the general public in hopes that more “new” people and families can enjoy the ride and great unobstructed views.

At both Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the schedule should have been extended to allow the riders to enjoy the holiday displays and observe the fireworks bonanza. The purpose of Skyline is to move people, not to increase revenue; it needs to encourage rides for purposes other than to go work or attend school.

Skyline is a new concept, so let’s approach it with new ideas.

Mackenzie Carvalho

Salt Lake

