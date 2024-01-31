Off the news: New AI age calls for new deepfake laws

The unsavory side of elections has long included misinformation and downright lies — especially by unethical candidates who aim to win at any cost. But in today’s age of artificial intelligence — or deepfake — messaging, expect deceitful campaigning to hit a new low.

That’s why Hawaii’s Legislature must create penalties for deepfake political messages, via such measures as Senate Bill 2687, House Bill 1766 and SB 2396. California, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin have already banned political deepfake messages; Hawaii must do likewise to protect the integrity of elections.