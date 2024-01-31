Kokua Line: What’s minimum vision to get license?

Question: Regarding the DMV vision test, what information must be included on the alternative “vision certificate” (808ne.ws/123kline), since a prescription won’t suffice? Also, what is required to pass the test?

Answer: To be clear, the vision certificate must be completed and signed by your eye doctor; this isn’t a form you fill out yourself, according to Hono­lulu’s Department of Customer Services. Driver’s license applicants may present a valid certificate in lieu of taking the vision test on the DMV’s equipment.

The department’s website says that “upon a patient’s request, eye doctors on O‘ahu can issue a vision certificate for a driver’s license application/renewal that includes the patient’s name; date of birth; date of examination; visual acuity for the right eye, left eye, and both eyes; whether corrective glasses or contacts are required to drive; peripheral vision check; and the signature of your licensed ophthalmologist or optometrist.”

Anyone who uses this option must submit the original certificate to the DMV, so be sure to make a copy for your records. The eye exam must have occurred within six months before the driver’s license application or renewal.

As for your second question, the department’s website lists the minimum standards to qualify for a standard driver’s license as:

>> “20/40 or better vision in one eye, corrected or uncorrected.”

>> “Peripheral vision of 70 degrees or more using one eye.”

>> “If you have corrective lenses, either glasses or contacts, the ‘corrective lenses must be worn’ restriction requirement will be noted on the back of your driver’s license.”

Besides the standard driver’s license (class 3), these minimum standards apply to the instruction (learner’s) permit, provisional license, moped license (class 1) and motor­- cycle license (Class 2). Additional standards apply to the class 4 driver’s license for larger noncommercial vehicles and to the commercial driver’s license.

Q: Is it true that FEMA also is paying the HOA fees? How far away from Lahaina can the rental be?

A: Yes, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Direct Lease Program covers rent and all utilities, including homeowner association fees, according to FEMA’s website devoted to the Maui wildfires. Properties must be within 40 miles of Lahaina to qualify for this program, it says.

In this program, property management companies and/or unit owners lease vacant units directly to FEMA to house wildfire survivors for up to 24 months, the website says. The initial lease is 12 months, with the possibility of two six-month contract extensions, it said.

“Eligible properties may include single-family homes, multi-family homes, apartments, cooperatives, condominiums and townhouses. Property owners, not the tenants, enter into contract with FEMA’s property management company,” it says.

For more information, see 808ne.ws/femaDL.

Likelike closure

All Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway between Nalanieha Street and the Wilson Tunnel are to close at 9 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday, the state Depart­- ment of Transportation announced. The closure is scheduled so that crews can complete punch-list items identified in the final inspection of the Likelike Highway Resurfacing Project, it said. This closure will make up for an earlier closure date that was canceled due to poor weather. If poor weather disrupts the work this week, it will be rescheduled for sometime between Sunday and Feb. 16, the DOT said.

Mahalo

A big mahalo to Tony of the Ikehu company for his kindness and willingness to help me open my residential postal locker when my key stuck. It was a blessed coincidence, as Tony was walking by to check water meters and also had pliers, which could turn my key. How beautiful a day can be when kindness touches it! — Grateful reader

