On the Move: Kira-Nariese Kiana Brown

Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has hired Kira-Nariese Kiana Brown as a new associate. She will practice in the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution and wills, trusts and estates groups. In addition to serving as a summer associate at the firm, Brown has also worked as judicial extern to the Honorable R. Mark Browning, chief judge of the 1st Circuit, and as a court-appointed special advocate for foster children since June 2021.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.