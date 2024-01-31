On the Move: Kira-Nariese Kiana Brown

Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has hired Kira-Nariese Kiana Brown as a new associate. She will practice in the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution and wills, trusts and estates groups. In addition to serving as a summer associate at the firm, Brown has also worked as judicial extern to the Honorable R. Mark Browning, chief judge of the 1st Circuit, and as a court-appointed special advocate for foster children since June 2021.

