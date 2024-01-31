Hawaii Grown notebook: basketball, swimming, water polo and wrestling

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Scored 20 points in an 85-78 loss to Willamette on Saturday, adding five rebounds, two blocks and two steals. It was his first game since Jan. 2 with more than 19 points but dropped the Pirates into a tie for first place in the Northwest Conference.

>> Ryder Hsiung (Punahou), Willamette: Was named the athlete of the week for the second time this season and celebrated with five points and a team-high four assists while running the point in an 85-79 upset of Whitworth.

>> Tolu Smith (Kahuku), Mississippi State: Had his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 79-70 loss to Florida State and bounced back with nine points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 64-58 win over Auburn.

>> Christmas Togiai (Kamehameha), Embry-Riddle: Scored 13 points in an 82-59 loss to Benedictine Mesa two days after scoring 14 in a 78-63 win over Park-Gilbert. He totaled 10 rebounds and 12 assists in those contests. Togiai has started every game this season after starting all except two last year.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Malie Marfil (Kamehameha), Mount Mercy: Tallied 11 points with seven rebounds and five assists before fouling out in a 92-71 win over Baker (Kan.). She has scored in double figures in six straight games and helped the Mustangs to a five-game winning streak.

>> Haylie-Ann Ohta (‘Iolani), Seattle Pacific: The freshman scored in double figures for the first time in her career, hitting two 3-pointers and scoring 10 points as the first player off the bench in a 73-61 loss to Western Washington. She went scoreless as the last player off the bench two nights later in an 83-57 loss to Simon Fraser.

>> Keeli Jade Smith (Waiakea), Saint Martin’s: Scored 13 points with a career-high six steals in a 71-62 loss at Alaska-Fairbanks, then had two steals in a 62-41 loss at Alaska-Anchorage two nights later. She had 12 steals in 16 games all last year.

MEN’S SWIMMING

>> Kai Hayashida (Hilo), Whitworth: Won two events in a blowout of Whitman, winning the 500 free by six seconds in 4:52.65 and leading off the 200 medley relay team’s victory. He also finished second in the mile freestyle behind teammate Trenten Schmidt.

>> Nicholas Nakaya (University), St. Bonaventure: Jumped in the water second to help the Bonnies win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:32.47 in a win over Canisius in the team’s last home event of the season. He also took third in the 100 breast.

>> Zack West (Kalaheo), MIT: Won the 200 backstroke by less than a second in a loss to Tufts, covering it in 1:48.92. He raced in competitive meets on successive days, taking third in the 100 back both days and second in the 200 on the first day.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

>> Aniston Eyre (King Kekaulike), Columbia: The senior won her last race in her home pool, anchoring the 200 free relay to a victory by two-tenths of a second over Dartmouth on senior night. In individual events, Eyre took second in the 200 free and third in the 100 free.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Christina Hicks (Punahou), Stanford: Started her senior season with five goals in an 11-9 win over UC Irvine and scored five times in the next three matches. Only Hawaii has held her below multiple goals, giving her one score on her lone shot in the Rainbow Wahine’s 9-7 win in overtime.

>> Kyra Kahahawai (Kamehameha), Cal Baptist: Scored two goals and had an assist in a 26-7 win for a program record for goals in a match in a win over Redlands. She has five goals in the first four matches of the season with a goal in each contest.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Raf Leapaga (Kapolei), Providence: Took second place at the Tyler Plummer Classic. The heavyweight pinned his first two opponents but lost the title match in overtime. Nau McBreyer (Kapolei) took third place in the 133-pound class for the Argos.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Sadie Antoque (Castle), Providence (Mont.): Took second at 155 pounds in the Warrior Open. Antoque, ranked No. 5 in the NAIA, beat the sixth-ranked wrestler in the semifinals. Erin Hikiji (Mililani) and Waipualani Estrella-Beauchamp (Baldwin) took third place in their weight classes for the Argos.

>> Sage Beltran (Moanalua), Missouri Valley: Won the 101-pound championship at the Spire Open in Kansas, pinning her first two opponents in less than three minutes, then picking up the title when her opponent was too injured to wrestle in the final.

>> Alejandra Corral (Aiea), Menlo: The junior pinned her opponent in the second period to lead the Oaks to a 41-1 victory over Vanguard on senior night. Menlo is ranked No. 1 in the NAIA and Corral is No. 4 at 116 pounds.

>> Brianna Funakoshi (Aiea), Life: Helped the Running Eagles win all four of their matches at the Warrior Duals, beating one girl 5-2 and the other 10-0. She won two others by forfeit.

>> Zoe Omura (‘Iolani), Midland: Picked up four victories at the KCAC Duals, pinning her opponents in 49 seconds twice and 2:19 in her middle match. She won the other by forfeit.

