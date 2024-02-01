Letter: Beware of detrimental effects of legal cannabis

The authors of the commentary, “Many reasons to legalize cannabis,” should be careful what they wish for (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 30).

Although my observations are anecdotal and the results of legalization in Canada are crying out for extensive study, I’ve noticed a marked increase in worker absenteeism, a creeping apathy exhibited by habitual users, and an increase in black market sales of cannabis products.

It is possible governments are willfully blind to the darker side of legalization because the tax revenue is too tempting to pass up.

The benefits of cannabis for pain management are a welcome alternative to the addictive products available, but medical professionals should not discount the detrimental effects of cannabis consumption.

Darcy Charles Lewis

Edmonton, Canada

