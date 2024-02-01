Letter: Disappointed city funds not used for long COVID

I’m extremely disappointed about the City Council’s vote to use $39 million in federal funds (“Council ‘reprograms’ $39M in federal COVID funds,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 27).

I suggested, belatedly, that they assist those with “long COVID,” a direct effect of COVID-19. Instead, some of that $39 million will go toward indirect effects, i.e., “green” projects or a multi-agency approach to crime.

About 20 million Americans have long COVID (continuation of symptoms one to three months after initial infection). At least 4 million are unable to work; the annual cost of lost wages is about $170 billion a year.

As someone who couldn’t work, I was denied disability benefits and forced to retire and receive a pension to stabilize my finances.

There are so many in Hawaii who are sick and don’t have options for financial assistance.

That money would’ve benefited many, had the City Council given a thought to long COVID.

Bonnie Chan

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter