Kokua Line: Should dogs run free at Oahu beaches?

Question: Are pet dogs allowed off the leash at Oahu beach parks? There’s a woman who keeps allowing her dog to run around without a leash and it runs up and interferes with other dogs (who are on leashes). So I said something to her today and she blew me off. So I would like to know what is allowed at a beach park when it comes to dogs.

Answer: Some Oahu beach parks don’t allow pet dogs at all, and those that do allow them require them to be leashed, according to the Hawaiian Humane Society. So the answer to your question is no, although we receive plenty of Auwes from readers who wish this prohibition would be more vigorously enforced.

“By law, dogs must be leashed on all public property except for off-leash dog parks. Dogs must be leashed when on the beach or swimming in the ocean. Dogs may be allowed off-leash on private property with the permission of the property owner,” according to the nonprofit organization, which lists dog-friendly Oahu beaches on its website, as well as beach parks that don’t allow dogs (even leashed), and similar information about inland parks, including off-leash parks. None of the off-leash parks listed is a beach park.

We confirmed with an HHS manager Wednesday that the information about dogs at Oahu beach parks and non-beach parks is up to date. Find details from the home page, hawaiianhumane.org, or, for the list of dog-friendly beaches, go to 808ne.ws/49h6sJX.

At beaches where dogs are allowed, the Humane Society urges owners to:

>> Keep their dog on a leash “at all times.”

>> Take the dog home “at the first sign of unfriendly behavior.”

>> Only bring puppies and dogs that are vaccinated and healthy.

>> Don’t bring dogs in estrus/heat.

>> Pick up and dispose of dog’s waste.

>> Closely supervise the dog (never leave it in a car unattended).

Q: My dad has a blue handicapped card. Does he have to pay at the parking meters on the street?

A: Yes. Holders of blue (long-term) and red (temporary) disability parking permits have not been exempt from parking meter fees since July 1, 2021, when a change in state law took effect. Since then, only holders of the disabled paid parking exemption permit (green placard) are exempt. The green placard is for licensed drivers with impaired mobility who cannot physically reach the meter or pay station. Far fewer people qualify for this placard than for the red or blue placards, which are issued to people with a qualifying mobility disability, regardless of whether or not they drive. All three permit types allow a vehicle to park in a reserved accessible parking space.

Mahalo

On Jan. 19, we two 79-year-olds parked near Honolulu Fire Department Station No. 2, Pawaa Station, due to a very flat tire. It was squished to the rim. Being unsure if firefighters helped in such a situation, as we’re familiar with their responses to building and brush fires, plus mountain rescues, I nonetheless pushed the “emergency” button at Station 2. Meanwhile, my disabled partner tried to get to the spare tire located under the body of the car, and hurt his back even more. To our rescue, without hesitation, hurried three “saviors” from Station 2: S. Sison, Corey Mullen and Aaron Yano. They changed that month-old tire, which had metal deeply embedded in the tread. They also pumped air into the old spare, and lifted the broken tire into the back of our car. They extended help to us in our dire straits. We’re so thankful that the city has such exemplary employees as these three caring HFD staff. — E.F.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.