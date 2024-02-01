Kahuku girls capture OIA D-I basketball crown

The final moments of Kahuku’s first girls basketball championship since 2020 came down to the wily maneuvering of their smallest, perhaps most tenacious defender.

Jordyn Kalahiki came up with a deflection on a pass from Tehani Docktor to Shanna Sardon, leading to an on-the-floor battle as time expired to give Kahuku a stunning 33-31 win over Campbell for the OIA Division I title on Wednesday night.

Kalahiki finished with just one point, two rebounds and one steal, but her clutch play may have saved the title for the Lady Raiders. Sardon had made a 3-pointer earlier in the game, and would’ve had an open shot.

“We had to stay out there so they wouldn’t hit a 3. That was the main point,” the senior said. “I’m happy that we’re the team that brought it back. (Campbell) had it the last couple of years.”

Fifth-ranked Kahuku (17-6 overall) went a perfect 14-0 in league play and will have an opening-round bye in the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships next week. No. 3 Campbell (17-5 overall) had advanced to the final after a 47-45 double-overtime win over Moanalua on Monday.

Kahuku missed four free throws in the final 1:30, keeping the door open for the Lady Sabers. Posia Wily had nine points, three steals and two blocks, Tuisila Wily-Ava, struggling with leg cramps on a humid night, tallied eight points, six rebounds and four steals, and Elisa Holakeituai had a game-high 10 rebounds. Makana Kamakeeaina chipped in six points and three steals, and Tailele Wily-Ava had five points and three steals.

“I’m just proud of them. It was an ugly game, but we were still able to come out with the dub,” Kahuku coach Artevia Wily-Ava said. “This is our most competitive game, probably, but we just kept pushing through. Not dwelling on missed baskets. Not dwelling on turnovers. It was about confidence.”

Kahuku opened the game with a 2-3 matchup zone and stayed with it through the first half. The Lady Raiders pestered Aliyah Bantolina any time she touched the ball. The senior guard shot 2-for-12 from the field in the first half.

Campbell’s 2-2-1 press gave Kahuku trouble. The Lady Sabers got a steal by Bantolina, who fed Taysia Molina-Schulte for a layup and 12-11 lead. A 3-pointer by Sardon opened Campbell’s lead to four points.

Kahuku then closed the first half with an 8-2 run. Tuisila Wily-Ava’s offensive rebound and spin move for a 5-foot floater gave the Lady Raiders a 19-17 lead going into the half.

Kahuku’s momentum carried into the second half with a 5-0 run. A steal and layup by Posia Wily opened the lead to 24-17, Kahuku’s biggest of the game.

Campbell roared back with 3-pointers by Bantolina and Cayden Parado for a 28-27 lead.