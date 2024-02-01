Wahine lean on Thoms’ senior guile in times of need

When Laura Beeman needed to fill a major hole in her starting lineup, she turned to the one senior on her roster.

With Brooklyn Rewers out the last four games due to injury, senior Ashley Thoms has moved into a starting role as the Rainbow Wahine go with a four-guard lineup while missing their biggest post threat.

Hawaii (10-8, 7-2 Big West) has weathered the storm so far, going 3-1 in Rewers’ absence heading into tonight’s matchup against Cal State Fullerton at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Thoms started six games early in the season before moving to a bench role in favor of Olivia Davies.

Upon her return, she exploded for a career-high 18 points in a win over Long Beach State and helped Hawaii hold off Cal Poly last weekend securing the game-clinching rebound and ensuing two free throws to keep the Rainbow Wahine tied for first place in the conference.

“She’s a vet. She’s played with a level of confidence and poise that I have not seen Ashley play with,” Beeman said Tuesday. “I think it’s because it’s her last year. She understands that and she wants to make this a special one.”

With no timetable on Rewers’ return, the Rainbow Wahine enter the second half of league play in a position they are accustomed to.

Five teams are within one game of first place to start the week with UH tied with UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara at the top.

The Anteaters are guaranteed a victory today with Cal Poly forced to forfeit tonight’s matchup due to a rash of illness within the team.

Hawaii hosts UC Irvine (14-6, 8-2) on Saturday.

“It’s a lot of fun. The competition is unreal and just to be on our toes every game is pretty fun,” Thoms said. “Each game means that much more and I think that gives us a lot of motivation and confidence.”

Thoms, who is in her third year with the Rainbow Wahine after transferring from Weber State, was named the team’s best defensive player after her first two seasons at UH.

She’s also stepped up offensively more than doubling her season average in points at 8.0 per game since she was reinserted into the starting lineup.

“It was definitely a big adjustment. I’ve had to step into a bigger role kind of filling (Rewers’) spot in the starting lineup,” Thoms said. “Kind of just figuring out different pieces. We had to go (four)-guard lineup with Imani (Perez) being the only post player and we’re kind of just figuring out that style and rotation. I think we’ve done a really good job.”

Hawaii opened conference play with a 59-49 win over the Titans in late December.

Thoms came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and also help Hawaii hold Titans leading scorer Gabi Vidmar to eight points on 2-for-10 shooting.

“What you’re going to get with Ashley is the defensive intensity, guarding their best guard, maybe taking a charge or two, getting on the boards for you, and then if she gets to the free-throw line, hits some 3’s, that’s icing on the cake,” Beeman said.

UH has won nine straight overall and 13 in a row at home against Cal State Fullerton.

The Titans are playing for the second time in Hawaii this season. They went 1-1 in the Bank of Hawaii Classic in November and did not play UH.

Rainbow Wahine basketball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (10-8, 7-2 Big West) vs. Cal State Fullerton (7-12, 3-6)

>> When: Today, 7 p.m.

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine (14-6, 8-2)

>> When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports