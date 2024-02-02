5 Questions With: Sterling Higa, of Housing Hawai‘i’s Future

Give us a capsule history of Housing Hawai‘i’s Future and its programs.

Housing Hawai‘i’s Future is a movement led by young locals to create opportunities by ending the workforce housing shortage. It was co-founded in 2021 by Zachary Yamada, now recently a college graduate, and Evan Gates, who graduates this year. They saw their peers losing hope about calling Hawaii home, with cost of housing as a primary factor. They realized that if they didn’t take a stand, more and more locals would leave.

We activate young leaders, educate the public, and convene stakeholders to address the housing crisis. One of the ways we activate young leaders is through our Stay Movement pledge (hawaiisfuture.org/stay). Pledge-signers receive email updates about housing solutions and ways they can engage. So far, more than 2,000 people have signed.

What motivated you to focus your energies on housing?

In my decade of work as a teacher, writer and debate coach, I always encouraged students to get civically engaged and advocate for their interests. So when I met Zach and Evan and they described the nonprofit they were co-founding, it was a gut check. They’d done excellent work developing the organization’s mission and vision, and they needed an executive director to work every day to achieve it.

I had to choose between a comfortable life teaching at university or taking a chance on a startup nonprofit. And the choice was clear. Zach and Evan are right: If we don’t solve the housing crisis, Hawaii doesn’t have a future. I’m all in.

Two years ago I married my wife, Chanelle. Together, we have four children including a 9-month-old baby girl. That’s all the motivation I need to ensure that our children and grandchildren can afford to stay.

You’re on the Build Beyond Barriers Working Group (created by the governor’s emergency proclamation); what’s your assessment?

The mission of the working group is to identify barriers to building affordable housing and overcome them. But the group hasn’t yet lived up to its potential. One reason is legal challenges. Another is the vicious and unfair targeting of former state Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros.

I hope the state Legislature and county governments pay attention to the working group, as the barriers to housing are being revealed one by one. For example, we know state and county governments are struggling to hire across departments. And vacancies have a direct impact on housing (think: long waits for permit reviews). The Hawaii Public Housing Authority and Hawaii County’s Planning and Public Works Departments applied for exemptions related to hiring. These aren’t isolated issues. Maui County has 2,500 employees and more than 800 vacancies.

To make government work, we must fix systemic issues. We need to either (1) improve processes to increase the capacity of current staff, (2) outsource work to the private or nonprofit sector, or (3) make government jobs more attractive and open up the hiring bottlenecks that keep thousands of government jobs vacant. Probably all three. That kind of reform requires transformational leadership, and the working group can’t compel elected officials to take action. But we can direct attention to the root problems.

How do you see your specific role in the BBB?

I view my role as focusing the group on its mission of building affordable housing. One key is supporting the Hawaii Public Housing Authority’s ambitious plan to build 10,000 new units.

However, I would love to see the state Legislature and county councils take leadership. They should reform laws so we don’t need an emergency proclamation or a working group to build affordable housing. Success for the working group means the working group doesn’t need to exist.

What is your vision of an evolved Hawaii that provides affordable housing?

All economic development depends on the health of our families. And without affordable housing, we cannot sustain local families. In other words: Housing comes first. If there’s no affordable housing, we can’t attract and retain doctors and nurses (health care), teachers (education), and farmers (food). We can’t hire engineers or police officers. And we sure can’t build small businesses or diversify the economy.

But it isn’t good planning if we build affordable housing in Puna and the jobs are in Kona. Housing should be close to major job centers. And no one should have to spend two hours a day stuck in their car. It’s time to accept that sprawl was a mistake. The greatest cities and towns in the world are mixed-use and walkable. And that kind of urban design reduces housing, transportation and health care costs. It preserves land for renewable energy, agriculture and open space. It’s the right way to build.

Bonus question

With your experience in debate and talent for communication, you seem a natural in public service. Have you considered running for office?

While working with Housing Hawai‘i’s Future, I’ve met and learned from many county and state leaders. We’ve discussed the importance of younger generations getting involved in government and how to make a seat for them at the table.

I’ve been encouraged to run for office. And I’ve considered it. We need transformational leadership, and not from one, single leader. We need many young people to take responsibility and refashion government to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

THE BIO FILE

>> Title: Executive director, Housing Hawai‘i’s Future

>> Education: Roosevelt High School; Honolulu Community College; University of Hawaii-Manoa; master’s in education from Harvard University

>> Community: Vice chair of the Hawaii Community Development Authority; board member of Stand Up Maui; advisory council member for House Maui

>> Family: Wife Chanelle, artist from West Maui; four children, including 9-month-old baby Rumi

>> One more thing: True sustainability means our children and grandchildren can afford to stay