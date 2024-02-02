Letter: Choose best candidate, not a sexual predator

In our U.S. democracy, citizens vote for the presidential candidate whom they believe will best represent their morals and values, while uplifting their lives.

A large percentage of our population seems to feel that an unremorseful, convicted sexual predator deserves to be our president. As a woman, I resent this. As a human being, I am appalled by this. As a U.S. citizen, I am embarrassed by this.

Sexual predation is not a desire for sex. It is an overwhelming desire for power and control.

Donald Trump has made it perfectly clear that he wants power and control. Let’s refuse to give him those by denying him our votes.

Anne Wheelock

Nuuanu

