On the Move: iQ 360

Business communications consultancy iQ 360 has announced the following promotions for its Honolulu office:
>> Ian Tsang to senior account coordinator from account coordinator. Tsang was previously a social media manager for Hoops and Food Inc., dba Zach and Tee, as well as a sports agent for Hawaii racing team Honu Elite and sports journalist for RunnerSpace.
>> Katie Arita-Chang to account director from senior account manager. Arita-Chang’s experience in public affairs and communications includes being acting communications director for the state Department of Health and deputy communications director for the office of U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono.
>> Amy Higa to senior account executive from account executive. Higa was previously marketing administrator for Inkinen & Associates and Remedy Intelligent Staffing, and held internship positions at Hawaii News Now, Alexander & Baldwin, Loyola Marymount University, Crystal Clear Communications and Mana Means Communications.
