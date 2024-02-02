Amateur boxers to enter ring in Palolo

Fighters from Hawaii, Japan and Canada will square off Saturday during the 2024 Hawaii Winter Boxing Fest at Palolo Gym.
The Hawaii Amateur Boxing card, hosted by the Palolo Boxing Club, includes 24 bouts, with a main event featuring 112-pound youth champions Lorenzo Patricio of Pearl City and Lenda Ohata from Tokyo.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with matches starting at 5. Admission is $20, with event parking at Jarrett Middle School, next door to Palolo Gym.
For more information, email Palolo coach Joel Kim at paloloboxingclub@gmail.com.
