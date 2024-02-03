comscore Letter: Egg farm’s kindness exemplifies ‘living aloha’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Egg farm’s kindness exemplifies ‘living aloha’

    A machine cleans and sorts eggs before they are put into trays at Peterson’s Upland Farm in Wahiawa.

Another historical chapter of Wahiawa ends with the closure of Peterson’s Upland Farm. But the memory of this wonderful family will remain with me and my family forever.

The Petersons exemplified “living aloha” with their humility and generosity. My son, who is now a Honolulu Fire Department captain, was sent to buy a flat of eggs when he was elementary- school age.

Goofing around with his neighbor pal on the way home, he dropped some of the eggs. With the change he received from the initial purchase, he returned to purchase replacement eggs. The Peterson family member on duty replaced the entire tray at no charge.

I’m sure the memory of this kind gesture remains with my son to this day. A hui hou to the entire Peterson Ohana!

Colleen Vierra

Wahiawa

