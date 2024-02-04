comscore Letter: Billboard law keeps isle scenic; don’t ease | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Billboard law keeps isle scenic; don’t ease

  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 am
    Billboards are seen above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles in 2020.

I’m shocked that anyone living in Hawaii would write Senate Bill 3197 that would allow signs/billboards in the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. No billboards has been almost a sacred trust in Hawaii since the law was passed in 1926 to ban all billboards. To allow billboards including advertising on the sides of buildings would be a travesty.

Driving from Kailua to the airport on the H-3 freeway and then onto H-1, I saw the current stadium as I made the transition. Just thinking about that area having buildings with advertising made me realize how different it would look with flashing signs on the building. Terrible.

Those of us who live in Hawaii and love our natural beauty realize what a bad idea it is to have an exception to the law that has been in Hawaii since 1926 banning billboards.

No amount of money raised by allowing advertising on buildings or billboards is worth destroying the natural beauty of Hawaii. All of us who love the beauty of Hawaii should oppose this terrible bill, SB 3197.

Claudia L. Webster

Kailua

