Letter: COVID hazard pay for workers is wrong

We, the people, should form a taxpayers union and refuse to pay thousands of dollars to those who think they are entitled to retroactive hazard pay for working in Hawaii (“Thousands entitled to COVID hazard pay,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 1). I, too, worked in the same environment and ask nothing from the state.

I find the actions of these over-the-top officials reprehensible — in giving away money they do not have.

This is another example of the state thinking all taxpayers have deep pockets. We don’t.

If a worker suffered COVID, then pay their bills. But including so many public workers in this government giveaway program is why our state has become tax hell.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

