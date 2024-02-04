Letter: Hats off for efforts on nuclear power

House Bill 1516 and HB 1741 are long-overdue efforts to give nuclear power consideration in Hawaii (Oahu). The 1978 Constitutional Convention amendment is outdated and makes it impossible to even have a dialog about it. Hats off to the state House for attempting to at least establish a state Nuclear Energy Commission (HB 1516) to study nuclear power here.

It should be clear by now the world is not going to achieve its greenhouse gas goals with solar, wind and biofuels, nor is it going to become a hydrogen economy fast enough to reverse climate change. Nuclear power holds that promise, and advances in technology have presented interesting and safe options that deserve serious attention.

If Hawaii wants to be a leader in fighting climate change, these two bills are a start to an energy independence without sacrificing our livelihood.

Antone Aku

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter