No. 4 Hawaii water polo team splits pair

The Rainbow Wahine water polo team split its two matches on the second day of the Triton Invitational, defeating No. 16 UC Davis before falling to third-ranked UCLA on Saturday in La Jolla, Calif.

The fourth-ranked Rainbow Wahine (7-1) won their first game of the day 14-9 over the Aggies (1-7). After falling behind 2-0 early, Bia Mantellato Dias scored two goals in the first two minutes of the second quarter to even up the score. After exchanging goals, Hawaii would take a 6-5 lead into the half. The Wahine would take control from there, using a 6-0 scoring run to pull away early in the third quarter. Mantellato Dias finished with five goals, with Alba Bonamusa Boix adding four and Lucia Gomez de la Puente three.

Hawaii then dropped its second game 13-12 in double-overtime to the Bruins (7-0). Gomez de la Puente got the Wahine off to a fast start, logging a hat trick in the first quarter to power Hawaii to a 5-0 lead. UCLA trimmed into Hawaii’s lead with a 5-2 advantage in the second quarter, but Hawaii pushed the lead back up 11-8 after the third. UCLA rallied, scoring three goals late to tie the game at 12 and send the game into overtime. There, the Bruins scored with 2:33 left in the second overtime to knock out the Wahine.