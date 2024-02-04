PK perfection brings Pac-Five another state title

The Pac-Five girls soccer team controlled play for most of regulation and overtime but couldn’t find the back of the net Saturday against Kamehameha-Hawaii.

No such problem for the Wolfpack in the penalty-kick shootout.

Pac-Five went 5-for-5 in the shootout to defeat No. 2 seed Kamehameha-Hawaii 1-0 (5-4 PKs) in the final of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division II State Championships at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex’s main stadium.

“This was one heck of a game right here,” Pac-Five co-coach Rich Wentling said. “This should go down as one of the greatest games for Division II in years. Two teams fought it out till the end. Unfortunately, somebody has to lose, and it wasn’t us.”

Jaeana Monalim, Solala Nasu, Camrynn Nitta, Hayley Smith and Kana Smith made PKs for the Wolfpack. Smith’s shot into the left side of the goal ended it.

“There’s a lot of pressure, so I was nervous,” Kana Smith said. “I had to relax and focus because we’ve gone over this in practice and I had to calm down and place it in the right spot, and I did.”

Pac-Five (7-3-1) won its third consecutive title and sixth overall. Five Pac-Five players have been a part of the three-peat. The Wolfpack also claimed crowns in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

The majority of Pac-Five’s players were from University High and Maryknoll.

“Every year before we start, we set a goal. The girls just play one game at a time, we train hard. We don’t look at three-peat, we just focus on one game at a time,” Pac-Five co-coach Ryan Leong said.

The Warriors’ Rebekah Sipinga, Callie Chong, Teija Moses and Lahela Cootey made penalty kicks. The only player who missed was No. 2 shooter Madisyn Meyers, whose shot went off the crossbar and landed just outside the goal line.

“I thought the team played well. Unfortunately, somebody had to lose and it was us,” said Kamehameha-Hawaii coach Steven Cootey, the father of Lahela. “I’m so happy with the girls. I’m so proud how we did and how we played today.”

Pac-Five’s best chance to score before halftime came in the ninth minute when Ashlyn Dowda-Gates sent a looping ball to Hayley Smith, who got past the defense and sent a shot over the crossbar.

Kamehameha-Hawaii had an opportunity in the 35th when Alohi Marquin-Kalaola dropped off a pass for Mikaila Aina, who took it down the right side and fired a shot that was knocked out by Pac-Five goalkeeper Kanai Gundaker.

Pac-Five had five shots on goal in the first half, while Kamehameha-Hawaii had three.

In the 54th, the Wolfpack’s Nasu fired a free kick from 35 yards that landed on top of the goal netting.

Pac-Five nearly broke through again in the 56th when Rylee Lapenia’s shot from 18 yards on the right side was saved by Kamehameha-Hawaii goalkeeper Cootey, who leaped to make the save.

The Wolfpack kept up the pressure in the 63rd when Nasu’s free kick was headed into the ground and off the crossbar by Kana Smith. Cootey then pounced on the ball.

In the 70th, Nasu’s free kick from 35 yards was spilled by Cootey, but the Warriors’ Meyers cleared the ball from just off the goal line.

Pac-Five had 10 shots on goal in 80 minutes of regulation, while Kamehameha-Hawaii (7-2-3) had four.

Pac-Five outscored its first two state tournament opponents 7-0.

“It was really frustrating because the quarters and semis, we got it in really quick, like in the first five minutes,” said Nasu, who scored four goals in the tournament.

Pac-Five nearly ended things in the 96th when Nasu’s free kick from 19 yards straight away was batted away by Cootey, who dove to her left to make the play. The play was set up when Nitta was fouled on a drive to the goal.

“That’s been the trait we’ve had a lot of the year, just digging deep,” Cootey said. “I never have to coach effort with them.”

The teams then played a pair of 10-minute golden-goal overtime periods.

—

Third Place

Kapaa 2, Kauai 0

Goal-Scorers—Kapa: Carlyn Rapozo-Kamoku, Ava Easterly.

Fifth Place

Hawaii Prep 2, Kalani 0

Goal-Scorers—HPA: Madie Buczyna, Caroline Betlach.

Consolation

Seabury Hall 1, Radford 1