Waipahu’s Lauifi stays unbeaten on march to repeat league title

Now that the preliminaries are over, the pressure is on.

Six reigning OIA champions won titles at the league’s division championships at Pearl City on Saturday, with another four strutting their stuff over in Kailua. It was a small taste of what they will face in the OIA Championships in two weeks at Leilehua.

Caleb Lauifi of Waipahu closed the show at Pearl City with a narrow 6-4 win over Elijah Peau of Waianae at 285 pounds to remain unbeaten and add another OIA crown to the back-to-back football titles he helped the Marauders earn.

“Every time you wrestle it is fun,” Lauifi said. “I guess you could say it is pressure, but I kind of like it, I feed off it. I like everyone’s eyes on me, it puts me in check, because if everyone is watching me I always have to act right, act smart.”

Lauifi will try to become the first Waipahu boy to repeat as an OIA champion since Brandon Mina nearly 20 years ago.

Waianae’s Bransen Porter was not nearly as happy after beating Isaiah Caminos-Freitas of Leilehua 17-13 at 144 pounds after pinning his first two opponents in the first period. He led 9-3 after the first period and 16-7 after the second before limping to the finish with the referee charging him with stalling four times.

Porter comes from a wrestling family, with his brother Brant collecting two state titles for Kamehameha. Reigning OIA champ Bransen Porter is a two-time state placer so the pressure hits a little different.

“I know I could have done a lot better than I just did,” Bransen Porter said. “There is a lot of pressure on you — people expect you to do good in these tournaments. Each day closer to states there is a lot more pressure on me. They expect me to do better and I expect to do better.”

Mililani’s Kulika Corpuz and Koen Shigemoto also won West titles while holding OIA championships. Shigemoto, a junior, dispatched Bryce Young of Kapolei 14-8 at 138 pounds and Corpuz survived a valiant effort by rugged Rylen Gonda of Waianae 10-7 at 126 pounds on an escape and takedown in the third period.

Even though Corpuz is a senior and his prep wrestling career is winding down, he isn’t sweating it. He didn’t intend on defending his title this year and even skipped the Officials tournament in December to go on a camping trip with his family. He only decided to get back into the grind when his father told him he might as well finish it out.

Judging by the smile on his face even during the tense times and an injured elbow during the final with Gonda, it was a good decision.

“It’s my last year, I am just trying to have fun,” Corpuz said. “During the match I just want to make happy memories. It was good that I (wrestled this year), I am having a lot of fun.”

Among OIA champions on the girls side at Pearl City, Taydem Uyemura won the 135-pound class in her home gym with a first-period pin and Campbell’s Bethany Chargualaf did the same in the 170 championship.

At the East championships over in Kailua, Tyger Taam of Moanalua won at 138 pounds and Castle’s Keegan Goeas reigned at 157 on the boys side and Zaira Sugui of Moanalua took care of business at 155 pounds and Kahuku’s Maia Esera ruled the 190 division.